Sierra Leone: President Koroma Opens Limkokwing University

By State House Communication Unit

As part of government's continuous efforts in providing quality and affordable education for all, President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma Friday March 17, 2017, officially opened the Limkokwing University of Creative Technology at the college's campus at Hill Station in Freetown.

Declaring the University officially opened, President Koroma described the event as a defining moment in Sierra Leone, saying it is no longer business as usual. He urged that creativity and innovation must be integral as a centerpiece to national development.

Government, according to President Koroma, has since 2008 to date been facilitating the establishment of universities, and has committed itself to improving all sectors with the implementation of projects and programmes as part of government's continuous responses to global demands for human capital.

He said government seeks to tap into new approaches for the transformation of socioeconomic development, hoping that the college will produce more job creators than job seekers.

The president encouraged students to have confidence in Limkokwing University as it will change them and continue to empower more young people. He also expressed his profound gratitude to the Founder and President of Limkokwing University of Creative Technology, Dr Tan Sri Dato' Sri Paduka Dr Limkokwing for his sound vision for Africa.

Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Dr Minkailu Bah, said Limkokwing University offers new areas of learning opportunities for young people, recalling that there were so many negative speculations about the establishment and operation of the university in Sierra Leone. "Some sceptics even said that the college would not come to stay," he said. The minister acknowledged the courage and patience of students and staff who were trying to discredit his ministry.

He disclosed that government through the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology requested to establish Limkokwing University of Creative Technology in Sierra Leone. Dr Bah said the university offers large scale ICT facilities with consistent internet connectivity on campus and offer programmes that are hardly provided by other higher learning institutions in Sierra Leone.

Founder and President of Limkwoking University of Creative Technology, Dr Tan Sri Dato Paduka Limkokwing, thanked President Koroma for his new vision for Sierra Leone. He said the future of Sierra Leone lies in the hands of young people. Dr Limkokwing said his university is the most technologically advance in Africa, with every student having access to electronic and digital libraries to conduct research globally.

Limkokwing University has campuses in Bostowana, Namibia, the Kingdoms of Swaziland and Lesotho and now in Sierra Leone.

The opening of Limkokwing University of Creative Technology Sierra Leone branch brought together key players in the education sector including vice chancellors, academic and administrative staff of traditional universities and the Tertiary Education Commission.