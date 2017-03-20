Africa: Factsheet - EU Africa Key Partners

Brussels — The EU and Africa are key partners. Africa and Europe enjoy a long-standing and comprehensive partnership, based in common interests and shared values which has deepened and diversified over decades, as evidenced in the Lomé and Cotonou agreements, and in particular since the adoption of the Joint Africa-EU Strategy in 2007. Through its long-standing development cooperation, the EU has assisted African countries in a number of different sectors (governance, peace, security, energy, education, trade, economic growth and job creation,
sustainable agriculture, infrastructure, health, and migration) and positive results have been achieved, especially regarding the Millennium Development Goals. We are working together to achieve a similar output in the framework of Agenda 2030.
