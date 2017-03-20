Ethiopia: HRVP Federica Mogherini Meets Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn

press release

Brussels — Federica Mogherini, the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn on an official visit today to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

HRVP Mogherini outlined the European Union's efforts to support the humanitarian challenges in the Horn of Africa region, including the droughts affecting Ethiopia and neighbouring countries. The EU today announced additional €165 million in assistance for the region, for the South Sudan crisis and neighbouring countries, as well as the drought in Ethiopia, Somalia and Kenya.

HRVP Mogherini outlined the broad areas of cooperation, from economic investments to the common work better manage migration and support the efforts of Ethiopia as a major host of refugees.

The political developments in the country were discussed. In this respect, HRVP Mogherini appreciated and encouraged the Prime Minister's engagement in the establishment of a political platform and a dialogue with the opposition which the EU considers is the right direction to take.

HRVP Mogherini had also met with opposition members during the visit.

