Ethiopia: UK State Secretary Applauds Ethiopian Growth

British Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs State Secretary Boris Johnson lauded Ethiopian's fast growth during his visit to the largest and most modern Ethiopian Aviation Academy and state-of-the-art flight simulators at Ethiopian Headquarter Thursday.

The Foreign Secretary said: "Ethiopian Airlines is one of the fastest growing airlines in the world and I am proud to say that the UK is working with Ethiopian Airlines."

"I am also delighted to see the partnership developing in action as Ethiopian is enjoying the

Rolls Royce engines and the wings of the A350. My visit to Ethiopia is quite instrumental in boosting the existing partnership between the UK and Ethiopia," he added.

Meanwhile, Meki Batu farmers association applauded Ethiopian airlines support on creating business opportunities for farmers association in Oromia state.

Representing a total of 8,300 farmers in 150 unions, Board chairperson of the union awarded Ethiopian Group CEO Tewolde Gebremariam.

Tewelde for his part said that Ethiopian has been supporting the union with technical advice, market development, production quality, process improvement as well as sourcing of equipment to enhance productivity.

"Moreover, this business set up has enabled us to serve our customers with fresh and organic food on board our flight and way forward we shall synergize with the farmers association in fostering market integration while ensuring delivery quality as well as export oriented products," he added

Ethiopian currently flies to major cities in Europe; London, Brussels, Dublin, Frankfurt,

Madrid, Milan, Paris, Rome, Stockholm and Vienna. Oslo will also be joining Ethiopian ever expanding network as of March 26, 2017.