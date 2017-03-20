18 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Ethio-Djibouti Focuses Cooperation Package Implementation

The two sides witnessed the signing of various cooperation agreements.

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn and Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh held bilateral talks which prop up the existing relations between the two countries.

Both leaders also witnessed the signing of major cooperation agreements which included cooperation on Extradition, Mutual Legal Assistance on Criminal Matters, Cooperation in the fields of justice and legal training as well as trade, reported Fana Broadcasting Corporate.

During the event, Prime Minister Hailemariam noted: "The two countries are, naturally and historically, inextricably bound together."

"The peoples of Ethiopia and Djibouti share common geography, history, languages, culture, way of life and social values," he added

This laid the principal basis for the strong and exemplary relations between the two countries, according to Hailemariam.

President Guelleh praised the government of Ethiopia for its unrelenting efforts to further lift the relations to a higher level.

He said: "We are proud to have such a wonderful collaboration with our brothers and sisters in Ethiopia."

President Guelleh stressed the need for quickly acting on the implementation of the One-Stop Shop to facilitate the movement of goods.

According to MoFA, the two sides concluded the talks giving due emphasis on the need for more and speedy implementations of cooperation packages to further enhance the relations and raise the bar.

