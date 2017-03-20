Ethiopia: Adama Hosts 8th National Farmers' Festival

The 8th National Farmers and Agro-pastoralists' Festival was celebrated colourfully from March 10 to 12, 2017 at the Adama town with the theme: "Accelerating industrial transformation through mechanized agriculture." In connection with the festival the town was busy for three days because it had hosted different guests who came from all corners of Ethiopia in order to celebrate the much-awaited Festival.

No doubt recognizing and awarding people would motivate them. In cognizance of this fact, the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, every two years, organizes recognition and award giving festivals for successful farmers and other stakeholders . It is believed that exploiting the favourable opportunity of the event fellow farmers and stakeholders would scale up wonderful experiences from the awarded and standard-bearer farmers.

The main objective of such festivals resides in fuelling the passion of all farmers showcasing model farmers that improved their standard of living through enhancing production and productivity. It as well eyes at tapping the backs of stakeholders who play a significant role in taking technologies towards farmers.

In a welcoming speech he made opening the festival, Dr. Eyasu Abrha, Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources, noted that the awarded farmers have got recognition, for wining poverty and translating new technologies into practice on their farm plots utilizing agricultural experts advice.

Directly or indirectly, millions of farmers will be motivated to involve in the task of accelerating mechanized agriculture following the footsteps of out shined farmers, as to him.

According to Dr. Eyasu, the registered 8 per cent economic growth of the nation is ascribable to the agricultural sector and he urged stakeholders to bump up industrial inputs there by enhance industrial products and productivity.

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn, who graced the festival with his presence, after giving recognition and award for farmers and others, underlined that the agricultural sector takes the lion's share serving the nation as an engine of economy.

The Premier added that the commercialization cluster has a significant contribution for the registered growth and agriculture should be transformed from traditional farming to mechanized agriculture in order to join the industry zone.

The lower capital boundary by model farmers to get recognition and award was 2.5 million birr. The awards included tractors, water pumps, motor cycles, harvesting machines and other machinery or mechanized gadgets. Not only farmers but successful stakeholders and institutions were also awarded (laptop computers, tablets, flat screen televisions... ) .

Generally, 291 farmers, 50 Das, 20 agricultural experts, 11 saving institutions, 11 agricultural research institutions, 17 agricultural researchers, 16 social work associations, 16 woreda administration offices, 16 woreda agriculture and natural resources offices, 25 model kebeles, 15 model farmers training centres/FTC/, 25 model developmental groups 25 model 1 to 5 networks totally, 562 individuals were acknowledged in the festival getting recognition and award.

Out of the 291 awarded farmers 64 were females. There is one female farmer from every nine farmers who made it to the top rows in each main states who got award. This glaring achievement shows the high involvement of female farmers in realizing nation's agricultural development.

Panel discussions, exhibitions, tours and other events were conducted during the 8th National Farmers and Agro-pastoralists' Festival. Eastern industry zone, Bishoftu Automotive Industry and vegetable farms in Oromia State of Lome Woreda at Koka.