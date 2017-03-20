Ethiopia: Ethio-UK Relations Getting Deeper

Foreign Minister Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu said the long-standing strategic relationship between Ethiopia and UK is growing year in, year out with the unfolding of emerging issues such as migration and terrorism.

The minister Thursday received UK Secretary of State Boris Johnson, who paid a working visit to Ethiopia, at his office.

The two sides discussed bilateral and regional as well as global issues of mutual concern and trust, according to ministry of foreign affairs.

For his part, Foreign Secretary Johnson outlined the potential for a deeper partnership on prosperity and regional security, a statement sent from the British Embassy in Ethiopia noted.

The Foreign Secretary who also held discussion with Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn offered his condolences to the Ethiopian people on the tragic loss of life at a landfill site in Addis Ababa.

The discussions covered the breadth of the Ethio-UK relationship. The Foreign Secretary told the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister that there was much the two countries agreed on and great potential to deepen the relations further.

He hoped that progress could be made on the issues important to both countries so that potential could be realized, according to the statement.

Following the meetings, Johnson said: "Together the UK and Ethiopia can work to make the region stronger, from combating the devastating drought to enhancing security for people in neighboring Somalia. I'm delighted that I will be seeing Prime Minister Hailemariam in a few weeks in London for the London Somalia Conference."