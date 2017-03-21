20 March 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Oil Firm, Oranto Invests $500 Million in South Sudan Oil Block

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nigerian independent, Oranto Petroleum, said it is investing $500 million to develop South Sudan's Block B3, launching a comprehensive exploration campaign starting immediately.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Oranto Petroleum Company, South Sudan signed the exploration and production sharing agreement, EPSA, for the block last week in capital city of Juba.

The B3 area covers 25,150 square kilometres. Some aeromagnetic and seismic data have been acquired for the area but no wells have been drilled.

South Sudan's Minister of Petroleum Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth, said: "We believe the petroleum resources of Block B3 are vast. To reach our target of more than double current oil production, we need committed new entrants like Oranto."

Arthur Eze, Founder and Chairman of Oranto Petroleum, said: "Our company is at the vanguard of African firms exploring and developing African assets. This is the beginning of a long-term collaboration with Nilepet, the people of South Sudan and our partners to bring to light the immense potential of Block B3. Oranto is committed to an aggressive exploration work program that will benefit all stakeholders."

Nigeria

Sheriff, Makarfi Feud Triggers Mass Defection From PDP

The leadership crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) involving the Senator Ahmed Makarfi camp and that of Senator… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.