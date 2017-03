Nigeria: Police Confirm 46 Killed in Ife Ethnic Clash, Arrest 38

Photo: Vanguard

Tribal clash in ile-Ife, Osun state.

The recent unrest in Ile-Ife, Osun State, left at least 46 people dead and 96 injured, the police said on Monday.

A statement by the police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, said 20 of 38 suspects initially arrested for their alleged roles in the mayhem, which broke out on March 8, will be prosecuted.

Two of the suspects were arrested in Ibadan, Oyo State, and another two in Lagos, the police said.

Mr. Moshood said the violence also "resulted in the loss of innocent lives, destruction of properties worth millions of naira."

Eighty-one of the injured have since been discharged from the hospital, while 15 were still receiving treatment as at Mondayafternoon, the police said.

Mr. Moshood, a chief superintendent of police, also dismissed reports that police conducted indiscriminate arrest of residents in the ancient Yoruba town, saying officers apprehended suspects based on intelligence gatherings.

"That is why eighteen (18) suspects found not to be involved in the crisis were released unconditionally," he said.

Reports from the town on Monday morning said normal activities have returned, after the violence largely between Yoruba and Hausa residents.

Notwithstanding, Mr. Moshood said the police will keep a special intervention team on the ground across Osun State, urging the residents to give maximum support to law enforcement authorities.

Full list of paraded suspects involved in the Ile-Ife ethnic clash

Please scroll right to reveal more fields of the table

S/NO.NAME OF SUSPECTDATE ARRESTEDPLACE OF ARRESTEXHIBIT RECOVE-REDCOMMENTRECOMMENDATION

i. ELUWOLE AKEEM AKA (ESCORT)16/3/2017IBADAN OYO STATENILHUSBAND OF KUBURAT WHOSE REACTION GENERATED THE CRISISTO BE PROSECUTED

ii. ELUWOLE KUBURAT16/3/2017IBADAN OYO STATENILTHE WOMAN THAT CAUSED THE CRISIS, SHE SLAPPED THE VICTIM FIRSTTO BE PROSECUTED

iii. AYOOLA ABIMBOLA16/3/2017LAGOS STATENILRAN FROM ILE-IFE TO LAGOS TO TAKE REFUGE .TO BE PROSECUTED

iv. BELLO WAHAB16/3/2017LAGOS STATENILRAN FROM ILE-IFE TO LAGOS TO TAKE REFUGETO BE PROSECUTED

v. PROPHET TAIWO FAKUWAJO13/3/2017SABO, ILE-IFENILWAS ALLEGED TO HAVE SHOT DEAD ONE SULEIMAN (DEAD BODY IDENTIFIED)TO BE PROSECUTED

vi. OBA ADEMOLA ADEMILUYI42950IPETU MODU CLOSE TO IFENILTHE CHAIRMAN OF THE PARK WAS ALLEGED TO HAVE LED THE HOODLUMS TO THE SCENE OF THE CRISISTO BE PROSECUTED

vii. ADEMOLA OLAIDE42950SCENE OF CRIMENILASIDE FROM BEING ARRESTED AT THE SCENE, NO FURTHER EVIDENCE OF PARTICIPATIONRELEASED

viii. ADEJUBA DAMILARE42950SCENE OF CRIMENILASIDE FROM BEING ARRESTED AT THE SCENE, NO FURTHER EVIDENCE OF PARTICIPATION RELEASED

ix. ADEWOYIN SAHEED42950SCENE OF CRIMENILASIDE FROM BEING ARRESTED AT THE SCENE, NO FURTHER EVIDENCE OF PARTICIPATION RELEASED

x. AKINDOYIN OLAWOLE42950SCENE OF CRIMENILASIDE FROM BEING ARRESTED AT THE SCENE, NO FURTHER EVIDENCE OF PARTICIPATION RELEASED

xi. AKOBI OLATUNJI42950SCENE OF CRIMENILASIDE FROM BEING ARRESTED AT THE SCENE, NO FURTHER EVIDENCE OF PARTICIPATION RELEASED

xii. IBRAHIM YINUSA42950SCENE OF CRIMENILASIDE FROM BEING ARRESTED AT THE SCENE, NO FURTHER EVIDENCE OF PARTICIPATIONRELEASED

xiii. IBRAHIM YAHUSA42950SCENE OF CRIMENILLASIDE FROM BEING ARRESTED AT THE SCENE, NO FURTHER EVIDENCE OF PARTICIPATIONRELEASED

xiv. SHEHU NURA42950SCENE OF CRIMENILASIDE FROM BEING ARRESTED AT THE SCENE, NO FURTHER EVIDENCE OF PARTICIPATIONRELEASED

xv. SURAJU MAIJEGA42950SCENE OF CRIMENILASIDE FROM BEING ARRESTED AT THE SCENE, NO FURTHER EVIDENCE OF PARTICIPATIONRELEASED

xvi. INUWA AMINU42950SCENE OF CRIMENILASIDE FROM BEING ARRESTED AT THE SCENE, NO FURTHER EVIDENCE OF PARTICIPATIONRELEASED

xvii. UMAR ISIAKA42950SCENE OF CRIMENILASIDE FROM BEING ARRESTED AT THE SCENE, NO FURTHER EVIDENCE OF PARTICIPATIONRELEASED

xviii. AMINU UMARU42950SCENE OF CRIMENILASIDE FROM BEING ARRESTED AT THE SCENE, NO FURTHER EVIDENCE OF PARTICIPATIONRELEASED

xix. AWOFESONBI ADEWALE42950SCENE OF CRIMENILASIDE FROM BEING ARRESTED AT THE SCENE, NO FURTHER EVIDENCE OF PARTICIPATIONRELEASED

xx. PETER OMISOPE43042HIS RESIDENCENILA CRIPPLE ALLEGED TO BE THE POINTER IDENTIFYING THE VICTIMS' HOUSES AND SHOPS TO BE VANDALISED AND BURNTTO BE PROSECUTED

xxi. ADEFISAN ISAAC43042HIS RESIDENCENILHE WAS IDENTIFIED BY ONE OF THE SUSPECTS BY NAME PETER OMISOPE AS ONE Of THE ASSILANTS TO BE PROSECUTED

xxii. ADELEKAN KEHINDE43042AGBEDE CLOSE TO THE SCENE OF CRIME2 AXESEVEN THOUGH HE DENIED PARTICIPATING IN THE FIGHT, HE COULD NOT GIVE SATIFACTORY REASON WHAT HE WAS DOING WITH THE AXES FOUND ON HIMTO BE PROSECUTED

xxiii. ELUFISAN AKINTOYE43042ARRESTED IN THE SAME ROOM WITH ADELEKANSAME AS NO 22 ABOVEEVEN THOUGH HE DENIED PARTICIPATING IN THE FIGHT, HE COULD NOT GIVE SATIFACTORY REASON WHAT HE WAS DOING WITH THE AXES FOUND ON HIMTO BE PROSECUTED

xxiv. OMISANMI ISAAC43042ARRESTED IN THE SAME ROOM WITH ADELEKANSAME AS NO 22 ABOVEWAS ARRESTED IN THE ROOM WHERE THE 2 AXES WERE FOUND.TO BE PROSECUTED

xxv. OLANREWAJU DANIEL & SEYI AKINYOMBO43042RESIDENCEA BAJAJ M/CYCLEA BAJAJ M/CYCLE RECOVERED FROM HIM BELONGS TO ONE OF THE VICTIMS KILLED IN THE CRISISTO BE PROSECUTED

xxvi. ADEJUBE MONDAY43042RESIDENTSAME AS NO 24 ABOVEARRESTED IN THE SAME ROOM WITH OLANREWAJUTO BE PROSECUTED

xxvii. OLANREWAJU ADEBAYO43042ARRESTED AT ILAREA ROLL OF GOLDEN PENNY SPERGETTIA ROLL OF GOLDEN PENNY SPERGETTI SUSPECTED TO BE PART OF THE STOLEN ITEM FROM THE SCENE OF CRIMETO BE PROSECUTED

xxviii. AKANBI ADEYINKA43042ARRESTED AT ILARECONNECTED WITH NO 26 ABOVECONNECTED WITH NO 26 ABOVETO BE PROSECUTED

xxix. OBIMAKINDE SAMUEL43042ARRESTED AT AGBEDDENILWAS FOUND WITH A FRESH CUT ON HIS HEAD SUSPECTED TO BE HAVE BEEN INFLICTED ON HIM DURING THE CRISIS.TO BE PROSECUTED

xxx. ALH. ZAKARIYAU ABDULAYEKINI43042MOORE DIVISIONA KNIFEALLEGED TO HAVE LED SOME HOODLUMS TO KILL VICTIMSTO BE PROSECUTED

xxxi. BAMIDELE ELUSANMI43042ARRESTED AT ILAREFOOD STUFFSSTOLEN ITEMS FROM THE SCENE OF CRIME FOUND IN HIS POSESSIONTO BE PROSCUTED

xxxii. JIMOH SAKIRU43042ARRESTED AT ILARETHREE AXES, TWO M/CYCLES, TWO STANDING FANS, TWO COOKING GAS CYLINDERS & FOOD STUFFS, SOWING MACHINE, CLOTHES, ETC.STOLEN ITEMS FROM THE SCENE OF CRIME FOUND IN HIS POSSESSIONTO BE PROSECUTED

xxxiii RASAQ ISAH43042ARRESTED AT SABO MARKETNILASIDE FROM BEING ARRESTED AT THE SCENE, NO FURTHER EVIDENCE OF PARTICIPATIONRELEASED

xxxivCLEMENT KEHINDE43042ODUDUWA STREET ILE-IFENILIDENTIFIED BY VICTIMS LEADERS TO HAVE PARTICIPATEDTO BE PROSECUTED

xxxvUSMAN WASIU11/3//2017NILNO EVIDENCE LINKING HIMRELEASED

xxviCHUKWUMA NWAFOR43042NILNO EVIDENCE LINKING HIMRELEASED

xxxviiRASAQ OYEWOLE43042NILNO EVIDENCE LINKING HIM RELEASED

xxxviiiOJO TAJUDEEN42981NILARRESTED AT THE SCENE BUT FOUND NOT TO BE INVOLVED RELEASED