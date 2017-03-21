Ghana: FIFA Bans Biased Ghanaian Referee for Life

Photo: Premium Times

Referee Lamptey Joseph Odarte.

Accra — The Disciplinary Committee of the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) has imposed a life ban on Ghanaian match official, Joseph Odartei Lamptey, for his controversial handling of a the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Senegal in November.

He has been prohibited from taking part in any kind of football-related activity (administrative, sports or any other) at national and international level. The official was found guilty of breaching art. 69 par. 1 (unlawfully influencing match results) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code during the match South Africa, who were awarded a dubious penalty, eventually won 2-1 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Limpopo.

On the other hand, all charges against the Ghanaian match official David Lionheart Nii Lartey Laryea, whose behaviour had also been the subject of investigations, were dismissed by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee. FIFA stated further information concerning the South Africa/Senegal match in question would be provided once the decision became final and binding.

FIFA, the organisation stated on Monday, followed a zero-tolerance policy on match manipulation and was committed to protecting the integrity of football.

"As a result, FIFA will continue with its ongoing efforts to combat match manipulation through a variety of initiatives, which include the monitoring of international betting and a confidential reporting system with a dedicated integrity hotline and e-mail address."