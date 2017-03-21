20 March 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Footballer 'Accidentally' Thanks Wife, Girlfriend After Scoring Twice

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Mohammed Anas.

A Ghanaian footballer playing for a South African team accidentally thanked both his wife and his girlfriend after scoring two goals, on a video posted on YouTube.

Free State Stars striker Mohammed Anas gave an interview after a 2-2 match against Ajax Cape Town, saying he thanked God for his performance.

"I appreciate my fans also, my wife and my girlfriend," the 22-year-old added.

He then tried to correct his comments: "I mean my wife, sorry."

The video posted over the weekend sparked amused comments, with one of them simply saying: "Too late... "

(NAN)

Nigeria

Nigeria World's 95th Happiest Nation - Report

Nigeria has been ranked the 95th happiest nation of the world and sixth in Africa in the 2017 World Happiness Report. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.