20 March 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Saraki Awards Scholarship to Students With First Class Degrees

Tagged:

Related Topics

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has awarded foreign scholarship to two students from Kwara, who bagged First Class in their undergraduate studies.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara, Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Suleiman Buhari, made this known in a statement on Monday in Ilorin. Buhari said the two students were selected from 73 First Class Graduates, who were hosted to a dinner by the President of the Senate in 2016.

He said the scholarship was in addition to N500, 000 given to each of the 73 scholars by the President of the Senate, representing Kwara Central Senatorial District.

He said the two beneficiaries are Abdulkadir Habebulah, a graduate of Euronautic Engineering from the Kwara State University (KWASU) and Aliyu Ajoke Muinat, a graduate of Chemistry from the University of Ilorin.

Saraki in the statement charged the two beneficiaries to give a good account of themselves when they begin their studies in China. The president of the senate said that the selection of two out of 73 was testimony to the quality of their education and their certificates.

He, therefore, urged them to be of best behaviours anywhere they find themselves in the world. A beneficiary, Abdulkadir Habibulah, while responding, said the scholarship was a pleasant surprise.

He commended the President of the Senate for giving him and his colleague the privilege of studying abroad. He also promised that they will not to disappoint the confidence reposed in them.

Nigeria

Nigeria World's 95th Happiest Nation - Report

Nigeria has been ranked the 95th happiest nation of the world and sixth in Africa in the 2017 World Happiness Report. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.