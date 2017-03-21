Nigeria: Ogu Among Early Birds in Eagles' London Camp

Photo: allafrica.com

Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi and Ahmed Musa.

Israeli-based Nigerian striker John Ogu was among the early callers to the camp of the senior national team in England after the player posted a message on twitter early hours yesterday.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had set yesterday as the deadline for invited players to report to camp, for this weekend's friendly matches against Senegal and Burkina Faso.

Ogu, who plies his trade with Hapoel Be'er Sheva in Tel Aviv informed fans of his departure after boarding a plane to England to join members of the coaching staff and a few England based players who have already linked up.

"Off to London for the Senegal and Burkina Faso friendly games. Journey mercies I pray for Great God," he wrote via twitter.

Nigeria will take on fellow African countries Senegal and Burkina Faso in the upcoming international window on March 23 and 27 respectively.

Both matches will be played at the Hive Stadium in London.

Of the 25 players called up by Rohr for the friendlies, no less than seven are based in England, including Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Moses.

The team will use the friendlies to prepare for their upcoming 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against South Africa in mid-June according to head coach Gernot Rohr.