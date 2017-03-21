Nigeria/Burkina Faso: Super Eagles Stars Arrive London for Senegal, Burkina Faso Friendlies

Invited Super Eagles players for the friendly games against Senegal and Burkina Faso are already arriving in their numbers at the London camp of the national team.

At the last check, 17 players have already checked in to the team's Crowne Plaza Hotel Ealing.

The early birds in the Eagles camp according to updates from the team's official handle, @NGSuperEagles, include Turkey-based Ogenyi Onazi and German-born Bazee Noah who has been handed a maiden call-up to the Nigeria national team.

Also in for the double-header are Chidozie Awaziem, Isaac Success, Carl Ikeme, and Alex Iwobi.

Others are the Leicester City duo of Ahmed Musa and Wilfred Ndidi as well as Simon Moses and Shehu Abdullahi.

The prediction by officials of the Super Eagles that a near full house will be on ground by dinner time came to past as more players breezed in later in the day.

The last set of arrivals on Monday were Kelechi Iheanacho, William Troost-Ekong, John Ogu and Kenneth Omeruo.

Also in before the close of business for the day were Tyrone Ebuhehi, Leon Balogun and Victor Moses.

The Super Eagles will be up against Senegal's Teranga Lions on Thursday, before taking on the Etalons of Burkina Faso four days later.

Both matches will be played at The Hive, home ground of Barnet Football Club.

The friendly games have been arranged to get the Eagles prepared for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers which start in June, and the 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon in August.

The friendlies will be the Eagles' first games this year, as the last time they played was in the 3-1 win over Algeria last November in their second group game of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Coach Genort Rohr called up 25 players for the Senegal and Burkina Faso friendly games.