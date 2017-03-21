Nigeria: Protesters Besiege Amnesty International's Office, Give It 24 Hours to Leave Nigeria

Photo: The Guardian

The protesters demanded immediate vacation of Nigeria by Amnesty International.

Abuja — Protesters under the umbrella of Global Peace and Rescue Initiative (GOPRI) yesterday besieged the office of Amnesty International (AI) in Abuja, where it demanded that the international rights group should vacate the country within 24 hours.

Speaking during the protest, the Executive Director of the group, Melvin Ejeh, said the deliberate attempt by AI to indict the security agencies working day and night to restore peace in the North-eastern part of the country without condemning the heinous crimes committed by Boko Haram terrorists proved that the AI has ulterior motives.

The group warned that if in the next 24 hours AI does not shut down its operations in Nigeria and leave the country the group as well as other Nigerians would begin a 'five-day occupy Amnesty International protest' as a warning shot.

Ejeh noted that well respected organisations including the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Global Amnesty Watch have condemned the recent report by AI which alleged human rights abuses by Nigerian security agencies.

According to him, "let us warn at this point that there will be no interval of respite if AI fails to leave Nigeria at the end of the five days as we will activate other more profound options to make the organisation leave Nigeria. We therefore use this opportunity to call on Nigerians to join the movement to get this evil out of our land before it plunges us into real war."

Continuing, he stated that "previous calls by concerned groups for the government to kick Al out of Nigeria for the safety of citizens have gone unheeded. Unfortunately, if this organisation is allowed to continue carrying out its atrocities here, it will destabilise Nigeria.

"Unlike our leaders, most of us do not have the resources to relocate our loved ones to other lands if Al succeeds in ruining this nation. Like the victims of AI's operation in the Middle-East, we would be left without a country and we would not be welcomed in other nations. We will become mere footnotes in its next annual report since it stops showing interest in places it has successfully destroyed," Ejeh added.

He said though the Nigerian authorities might not be unaware of the evil machinations of this organisation it may have opted to treat it diplomatic considerations.

"This in our consideration is not the right approach to dealing with this demonic entity. Its evil contaminates any country it chooses to work against. Its destructive touch leave countries in failed state," Ejeh stressed.