21 March 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Manyuchi Bout Gathers Steam

THE countdown to Charles Manyuchi's World Boxing Council welterweight silver title defence fight continues with the officials for the fight expected to start arriving in Singapore tomorrow. The fight on Saturday will be at the OCBC Arena with Manyuchi hoping to retain his WBC welterweight silver belt against Uzbekistan's Qudratillo Abduqaxorov. Manyuchi's manager, Chris Malunga, yesterday announced that the officials for the fight are scheduled to start arriving tomorrow.

The WBC appointed Raymond Chang of Hong Kong as the referee for the fight. The judges panel will be made up of Chan Soo Kim (South Korea), Jerrold Tomeldan (Philippines), Noppharat Sricharoen (Thailand) and Abraham Kahlil is the match supervisor.

"The officials appointed by the World Boxing Council (WBC) to handle the championships bout will start arriving on Wednesday. "We are also proud to announce that one official from the Ministry of Sport and Recreation and one boxing board member, both from Zimbabwe, will be arriving on the 23rd of March to give support to the champion Charles Manyuchi and the OQBP (Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions)," said Malunga.

The Zimbabwe National Boxing Control Board last week indicated that they will be represented by board member, Mordecai Donga. Abduqaxorov recently told The New Paper he is certain of victory.

