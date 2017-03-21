MORE than a million Zimbabweans are said to have left the country in the last decade and a half, largely driven away by the country's economic problems.

Most settled in neighbouring Botswana and South Africa while others moved further abroad to countries such as Australia, Britain, Canada, New Zealand, and the United States.

The diaspora has become a key economic sector for the still struggling country, with remittances a major source of income.

Even so, the government has urged the exiles to consider returning home, and some have made what was famously described as a "plunge" by former deputy prime minister Arthur Mutambara.

EcoCash chief executive Natalie Jabangwe is one of the returnees.

She was previously based in the UK and NewZimbabwe.com recently caught up with her at the launch of the EcoCash Wallet product in London.

She discusses, in the interview below, her experiences returning to work in Zimbabwe - the challenges and the opportunities: