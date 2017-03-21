TP MAZEMBE players missed out on a chance to drive away in brand new vehicles at the weekend after they failed to beat CAPS United in a CAF Champions League first round tie at the National Sports Stadium. The club owner Moise Katumbi had made the promise as an incentive for his side to qualify to the mini-league stage of the tournament. Katumbi cancelled his Harare trip at the last-minute.

He had called on TP Mazembe fans in Zambia, Malawi and South Africa to travel to Zimbabwe to support his men. The club's vice-president Mohamed Kamwanga revealed that his boss had dangled the big carrot.

"Our president texted a message to me and promised to buy a new vehicle to each player and the technical team if we had qualified for the Champions League group stage.

"That was going to be a huge bonus to each player besides the money they were going to get. It's unfortunate we lost the match to CAPS United and that is what we call football," said Kamwanga.

CAPS coach Lloyd Chitembwe's mother, Josephine, yesterday hailed the football fraternity for supporting her son.

"I would like to thank all the fans in this country and outside. I am very proud of those who made it to the National Sports Stadium to support CAPS United which is coached by my son Lloyd.

"I was touched when I saw Dynamos and CAPS United flags tied together. It showed maturity and I would like to say a big thank you to Dynamos, Highlanders and all the supporters from the different teams in Zimbabwe for rallying behind Makepekepe.

"It showed that we are maturing as a nation."