21 March 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: 2 MCP Legislators Fight for a Constituency As 2019 Political Battlelines Are Drawn

By Owen Khamula

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) faces division in Kasungu following a decision by Kasungu Central MP Amon Nkhata to dump his constituency in the 2019 parliamentary polls and contest in Kasungu west.

Kasungu west MP Alex Meja confirmed Nkhata has already started campaigning in the constituency.

"He (Nkhata) is a failed politician. He knows he has failed in his constituency in Kasungu Central and decided to cause chaos in my constituency. The former MP of Kasungu Central (Ken Kandodo) set the bar very high and Nkhata is failing to meet the bar," said Meja.

The Kasungu west legislator said his MCP MP colleague will not make it in Kasungu west.

"He is running away from his own shadow in Kasungu central and thinks he can make it in Kasungu west, no, he will fail, miserably," said Meja.

Nkhata refused to comment on the matter.

MCP acting secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka said recently issues of MCP aspiring candidates, starting campaigning in constituencies where a sitting MP is MCP is now rampant although he said it is illegal.

He said the party would mete out disciplinary action to those involved in the malpractice.

Kandodo, the nephew of Kamuzu Banda, the former Head of State is still popular in Kasungu central.

