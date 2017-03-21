COMMITTEE of five members drawn by the Minister for Information, Culture and Sports, Mr Nape Nnauye, is expected to present its recommendations to him today following Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (RC)'s conduct of storming into Clouds Media Group (CMG) studios.

Minister Nape who visited the CMG yesterday told journalists that the team which was given 24 hours to look into the issue, would first speak to the Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda, to hear his side of the story.

"We have only heard one side of the story, from the CMG perspective ... we also need to hear the other side before any measures can be taken," Mr Nnauye said, at an occasion also attended by the Tanzania Information Service Director, Dr Hassan Abbas and Media Owners Association of Tanzania (MOAT) Chairperson, Mr Reginald Mengi.

The committee draws representatives from three independent media, IPP media, Jamhuri and Wapo Radio, the Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) and will be led by Tanzania Information Service Director, Dr Abbas.

The minister has since condemned the incident, calling on journalists to take heart stressing that the government would (always) protect them.

"What happened, if it is true, has shocked many and has tarnished the image of the country and freedom of expression... we condemn it," he stressed, noting that such incident where an official storms a radio station in the company of armed security only happens when there is a coup.

MOAT Chairperson Dr Mengi commended the government's prompt action in forming a committee to look into the issue, stressing that the incident tarnishes the image of the country and the president.

"We expect deserving measures will be taken so that such incidents do not take place in future. We are anxious to know the findings of the report from the committee and the measures that will be taken," he said. Mr Mengi added that what happened placed the lives of journalists and other workers at CMG in danger, calling for a formal apology to CMG from the RC.

The Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Community Services, Mr Peter Serukamba, also condemned the incident, noting that the committee is awaiting the government report before giving its opinion and recommendation.

The Chairperson who also visited CMG in the company of other committee members stressed that this should also serve as a lesson to journalists to ensure they are not used by politicians and other news sources.

"The Committee condemns the incident ... this happened in a media house, tomorrow it will be in a restaurant and the following day in someone's home.