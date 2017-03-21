20 March 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Hagaz Sub-Zone - Students' School Enrollment Increases

Keren — As a result of wider access to education students school enrollment has increased in Hagaz sub-one.

In an assessment meeting held on the progress of education in the sub-zone, it was reported that enrollment of female students has witnessed remarkable progress while that of adult education needs to be improved.

Ms. Amna Osman, administrator of the sub-zone called on the teachers in collaboration with the area administrators to nurture competent and creative youth. She also said that effort is being exerted to alleviate the shortcomings being observed in some areas.

Documents of Education Ministry's branch in the sub-zone indicate that there are 37 schools ranging from kindergarten to high school level offering commendable service.

