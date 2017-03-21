Egypt: Senior Delegation On Working Visit to Egypt

Asmara — A senior Eritrean delegation comprising Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Advisor Mr. Yemane Gebreab is on a four day official working visit to Egypt.

The Eritrean delegation met the Egyptian Foreign Minister, Mr. Sameh Shukri and discussed on strengthening the existing bilateral ties and particularly in economic, social as well as cultural spheres.

The two parties also reached an agreement to work in collaboration in preventing piracy.

It is to be recalled that senior Egyptian delegation has, last week, conducted a working visit to Eritrea.