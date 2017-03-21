Central African Republic: China Ready to Make Renewed Contributions to CAR Peace

United Nations — A Chinese envoy to the UN said Thursday that China is ready to make renewed contributions to peace in the Central African Republic (CAR).

Wu Haitao, China's deputy permanent representative to the UN, made the remarks at a Security Council meeting at which senior officials called for strong political support and adequate resources for the UN peacekeeping force in CAR, where half of the population urgently needs aid.

Speaking at the meeting, which was also attended by CAR President Faustin Archange Touadera, Wu said: "China is ready to make renewed contributions to the ... durable peace, stability and development in the Central African Republic."

"CAR had concluded a critical transition and ushered in a new chapter in state building," he said, noting China "highly welcomes this development and commends the CAR government for their effort under the leadership of President Touadera."

Noting that the situation in CAR "allows no complacency," Wu said that there is a long way to go to rebuild this state as challenges still remain before achieving durable peace and stability.

"The issue of CAR can only be resolved through inclusive national dialogue led by CAR aiming to achieve national reconciliation, and find a final solution that is durable and appropriate," he said.

The dialogue led by Touadera "has provided golden opportunities" for the country to achieve stability and development, Wu said, urging all parties in the country to act for the long-term interests of the country and people, to settle their differences through dialogue and consultations, and to work together towards enduring peace, stability and development in CAR.

At the meeting, UN Undersecretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Herve Ladsous also lauded the efforts of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) in helping to pave the way for the gradual stabilization and restoration of state authority in CAR.

"As MINUSCA illustrates, when peacekeeping has the right leadership and capabilities, it can play an irreplaceable role in supporting national efforts, and with international partners, promote and support reforms that are essential to the sustainable resolution of a country's conflict," Ladsous said.