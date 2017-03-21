Gambia: A Reminder of Conduct to Candidates and Their Supporters During the Campaign

The Law forbids the use of insulting language and assaulting political opponents during campaign. The code of ethics prepared by the IEC and the inter-party Memorandum of Understanding endorse this position.

Moreover the Inspector General of Police at a meeting with representatives of political parties has warned that candidates and their supporters should avoid using insulting language or assaulting political opponents. He went further to facilitate contact between candidates and police commissioners in case they have complaints.

In the interest of a peaceful election all candidates need to ensure that their supporters do not overstep their bounds. They should simply focus on the issues of the campaign.