20 March 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: A Reminder of Conduct to Candidates and Their Supporters During the Campaign

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Law forbids the use of insulting language and assaulting political opponents during campaign. The code of ethics prepared by the IEC and the inter-party Memorandum of Understanding endorse this position.

Moreover the Inspector General of Police at a meeting with representatives of political parties has warned that candidates and their supporters should avoid using insulting language or assaulting political opponents. He went further to facilitate contact between candidates and police commissioners in case they have complaints.

In the interest of a peaceful election all candidates need to ensure that their supporters do not overstep their bounds. They should simply focus on the issues of the campaign.

Gambia

Banjul Central Independent Candidate Outlines Development Plans

The Independent candidate vying for the Banjul Central seat in the forthcoming National Assembly elections, Ebou Jeng… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.