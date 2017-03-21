Sudan: FM Undersecretary Receives Saudi Arabia Ambassador to the Sudan

Khartoum — The Undersecretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Ghani al Nayem, on Monday received the ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the Sudan and reviewed with him arrangements underway for the convocation of the joint ministerial committee between the two sides, set to take place in Riyadh, next May.

The meeting also reviewed the recent developments in the bilateral relations between the two countries in the light of the directives given by President of the Republic Omar Bashir and by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziza, on the need to intensify contacts and to increase Saudi investments in the Sudan, as well as reinvigorate the Higher Ministerial Committee between the two sides.

The two sides also reviewed the hosting by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the conference on development and rehabilitation of the Sudan, as decided by the most recent Arab Summit Conference.

On his part the Undersecretary commended the bilateral relations between the two countries, saying they were supported and backed by a solid and resolved political leadership.

He said relations between the two sides are now strategic, saying he looks forward to the positive outcome of the meetings of the Joint Ministerial Committee in a way that would benefit the two sister peoples.