20 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Chairman of States Council Commends Relations Between Sudan and Russia

Khartoum — Chairman of the States Council, Dr Omer Suleiman has appreciated the distinguished Sudanese-Russian relations in various fields. Receiving a delegation from Russian Federal Council of Russia, Monday, Dr Suleiman lauded Russian's role and supportive stance to Sudan at international forums.

The meeting tackled ways of consolidating cooperation between Sudan and Russia in legislative and legal domains in a way that serves common interests of people of the two countries.

The Russian Parliamentary delegation affirmed Russia support to efforts being made for completing peace process and national dialogue in Sudan , besides strengthening cooperation between the two countries in economic and investment fields.

