20 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Speaker of National Assembly Receives Message From Kuwaiti Counterpart

Khartoum — The Speaker of National Assembly, Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omer received a written message from his Kuwaiti counterpart, Marzouq Al-Ghanem dealing with bilateral issues and parliamentary cooperation.

Ambassador of Kuwait to Sudan, Bassam Mohamed expressed appreciation to people of Sudan and referred to Sudan tremendous resources, calling on Kuwaiti businessmen and investors to invest in Sudan.

He said that the Speaker of the National Assembly has appreciated the Sudan-Kuwait relations, calling for necessity of enhancing them in all fields.

