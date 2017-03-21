20 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Outcome of Visit of Belarus President to Sudan Discussed

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The committee assigned to follow up outcome of the visit of the President of the Republic of Belarus to Sudan Monday held a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which was chaired by the Foreign Minister and participation of the Ministers of Petroleum, health, investment and Industry and the State Ministers at the Ministries of Finance, Justice and Agriculture, the Governor of the Bank of Sudan and the Director of External Relations at the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

The meeting discussed the suggested fields of cooperation between Sudan and Belarus and means of strengthening the cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting has agreed on the importance of following up closely the implementation of the suggested joint projects' matrix toward strengthening the relations between Sudan and Belarus and realizing an economic partnership between the two countries.

Sudan

Constitutional Amendments Set National/ Popular Congress Foreseen Partnership Into Jeopardy

A heated tug of war has dominated the political scene over the proposed constitutional amendments put forward by the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.