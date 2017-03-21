Sudan: Outcome of Visit of Belarus President to Sudan Discussed

Khartoum — The committee assigned to follow up outcome of the visit of the President of the Republic of Belarus to Sudan Monday held a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which was chaired by the Foreign Minister and participation of the Ministers of Petroleum, health, investment and Industry and the State Ministers at the Ministries of Finance, Justice and Agriculture, the Governor of the Bank of Sudan and the Director of External Relations at the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

The meeting discussed the suggested fields of cooperation between Sudan and Belarus and means of strengthening the cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting has agreed on the importance of following up closely the implementation of the suggested joint projects' matrix toward strengthening the relations between Sudan and Belarus and realizing an economic partnership between the two countries.