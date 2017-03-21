Malawi: Nyasa Bullets Mulling Over Transfer Targets

They had to wait for hours to see and welcome their marquee signing which their interim executive promised but to no avail. Nyasa Big Bullets supporters have had a toiling off season seeing all their transfer wishes and targets moving to their direct opponents and now what remain is mud water while some are sniffing for left overs.

Having missed out on their long time transfer target and free agent Lucky Malata to Mighty Be Forward Wanderers, the people's team had Stanley Sanudi and Isaac Kaliati on their transfer targets. However, the rumour and wishes were kept on hold following Kaliati's trip to South Africa where he is undergoing trials with Bullets supporters sweating on Sanudi's arrival.

Next to be heavily linked with the 13 times league winners was Yamikani Chester. The former tigers winger was reported to be unveiled as a Bullets player last week along with Sanudi and Ted Sumani, according to reports.

One of Bullets' die hard supporter told Nyasa Times that they were forced to wait at their club house in Blantyre for over 3 hours to welcome Sanudi, Chester and others as promised by their exucutive but to no avail.

"We were told to gather at the club house to welcome our new marquee signings. We knew about Chester and Sanudi and everyone was happy and confident enough that we have pulled a trigger over our rivals.

"However, we were shocked to see the officials coming with an unknown player (Mark Botomani) whom they said is the reason they called us for. Everyone was annoyed because that's not what we were waiting for. One supporter quizzed the officials on Sanudi and Chester rumours but the response was not a convincing one," said one of the supporters.

Meanwhile, Chester has been unveiled as a Wanderers player after signing on a 3-year deal with the Lali-Lubani club. Sanudi is among a list of Wanderer 's regular players who have extended contracts with the club.