CONSTRUCTION of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) that is scheduled to start soon is expected to create about 600,000 jobs.

Reli Assets Holding Company (RAHCO) acting Managing Director Masanja Kadogosa told reporters in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the company will provide direct jobs to 200 people, mostly youths from the country's higher learning institutions.

"The 200 will mostly come from engineering fields, especially technicians and civil mechanics, among other construction experts who will be required to put up the bulk of rail works," he said Mr Kadogosa said the recruits from higher learning institutions will have to undergo basic training before being engaged in the SGR construction.

Apart from the created jobs, the railway project will also offer business opportunities for other Tanzanians. "The construction of the railway will lead to setting up of stations that will create business centres, this is an opportunity for Tanzanians especially youths to create businesses, "he said.

Meanwhile, RAHCO has reiterated its determination to keep the railway "reserve access areas" free from invasion, asking all people within the reserve areas to vacate immediately.

The company has further dismissed as baseless media reports that the demolition of illegal buildings along the railway reserve was illegal, with Mr Kadogosa maintaining that the exercise is being implemented as per rules and regulations.

"All the victims were given the government notice a year ago and had been always reminded to demolish the structures," he said, stressing that all houses within the reserve area are lined up for demolition without compensation to the victims.

He said 485 houses illegally staged from Dar to Pugu area along the railway reserve will be demolished to pave way for construction of the modern railway line.