Tanzania: World Bank's Big Cash Boost

PRESIDENT John Magufuli and World Bank President Jim Yong Kim witness the exchange of Dar Urban Transport Project documents after being signed by Finance and Planning Minister, Dr Philip Mpango and Ms Bella Bird, the World Bank's Country Director for Tanzania, Burundi, Malawi and Somalia, during the ceremony to lay the foundation stone for intersection of Morogoro, Mandela and Sam Nujoma roads in Dar es Salaam yesterday. (Photo by Robert Okanda)

Doles out 1.7trl/- for development projects

NEW projects in social amenities and infrastructure received a financial boost yesterday following signing of three agreements for loans totalling $780 million (about 1.716trl/-) between the government of Tanzania and the World Bank Group.

President John Magufuli and visiting World Bank Group President, Dr Jim Yong Kim, witnessed the signing of the contract between Finance and Planning Minister, Dr Philip Mpango and World Bank Country Director for Tanzania, Ms Bella Bird - who also oversees Burundi, Malawi and Somalia.

The signing of the documents took place yesterday during an occasion to lay a foundation stone for the 188.71bn/- interchange at Ubungo in Dar es Salaam, where Dr Magufuli hinted that discussions were underway to access 2.79trl/- from the bank to undertake development projects.

The agreements inked yesterday covers improvement of transport infrastructure, upgrading of water supply and sewerage in Dar es Salaam as well as development of cities across the country.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr Magufuli said the 2.79trl/- being sought from the Bretton Woods institution would be used to scale-up infrastructure, energy, education and health sectors in Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar.

"The bank has also agreed to lend Tanzania 300 million US dollars for upgrading of the railway line from Dar es Salaam to Ruvu area in Coast Region where the government is setting up an inland container depot to reduce traffic congestion in Dar es Salaam," he stated.

Projects expected to benefit from World Bank funding and their amounts in brackets, include expansion of the Dar es Salaam port ($345 million), energy sector ($200 million) as well as education and health sectors ($200 million apiece).

Also on the list are agriculture ($100 million), natural gas ($100 million) in addition to higher education and primary education at $24 million and $200 million, respectively.

Dr Magufuli and his guest as well as First Lady Janet Magufuli, arrived at the site of the construction in style, aboard buses operating in the Bus Rapid Transit whose infrastructure was funded through a loan from the World Bank.

"The World Bank has been a true friend in pushing our development agenda; they issue long term loans with an affordable interest rate of just 0.5 per cent," he stated. Dr Magufuli expressed optimism that the Ubungo interchange and other projects being undertaken in the city will considerably address traffic congestion in the city.

"There have been heavy traffic jams at Ubungo junction and this is not healthy for development given that the Morogoro Road is a gateway for transporters from upcountry regions and neighbouring countries," he declared. He added: "This mega project will open up the city for development; it will be an imposing structure that will change the appearance of Dar es Salaam.

" The World Bank currently supports 28 development projects in Tanzania with a combined value of 4.2 billion US dollars. President Magufuli boasted that the country has been able to secure reasonable amount of loans from the global institution due to its credit worthiness.

He said the plans were on board to erect flyovers at all major road junctions in the city namely Mwenge, Morocco, Magomeni and Tabata, hinting as well that the government will put aside 38bn/- in the coming fiscal year to construct 34 kilometres of outer road rings.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr Kim praised President Magufuli for the purge on corruption and his vision of development towards the Tanzania Vision 2025 which seek to transform the country into a middle-income economy.