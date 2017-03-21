Mauritius: National Assembly Speaker Launches Parliamentary Gender Caucus

press release

The Parliamentary Gender Caucus, a permanent structure established at Parliamentary level to provide a platform for members of all political persuasions to deliberate on, and advocate for gender equality, was officially launched yesterday by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mrs Santi Bai Hanoomanjee, at the Receptorium of the National Assembly in Port Louis, in the presence of various Ministers and Members of Parliament.

The chief guest for the occasion was the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), Mr Akbar Khan. The Member of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Republic of Rwanda and Deputy Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Unity, Human Rights and Fight against Genocide, Mrs Mwiza Espérance; the United Nations Resident Co-ordinator and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative, Mr Simon Springett; and other personalities also attended the event.

In her address, the Speaker of the National Assembly said that the official launching of the Parliamentary Gender Caucus heralds a new chapter in the history of parliamentary democracy in Mauritius. "By incorporating the Caucus in our Standing Orders as a Permanent Committee, we are first of all ensuring perenniality; and by opting to legitimise the Caucus through a formal statute, the Caucus will enjoy visibility in and outside Parliament and greater attention when it voices its opinion," recalled Mrs Hanoomanjee.

The Speaker further elaborated on the cross-party nature of the Caucus, which she said, will not only contribute to all Parliamentarians pulling their efforts together for gender parity, but also help in easily detecting constraints and obstacles in different spheres. Members of Parliament will have the opportunity to find ways and means to overcoming them, she added.

According to Mrs Hanoomanjee, gender equality is achieved when women and men enjoy the same rights and opportunities across all sectors of society including economic participation and decision making, and when the different behaviours, aspirations and needs of women and men are equally valued and favoured. "Our target should be to reach a level playing field for both women and men," she said.

Commending the leadership of the Speaker in promoting gender equality, the Secretary-General of the CPA, Mr Akbar Khan, said that the establishment of a concrete gender caucus will assist in bringing a change and a fairer society in Mauritius. He added that gender caucus can play a pivotal role in ensuring that gender sensitive legislation that advocates for gender equality is introduced in the National Assembly.

While outlining the importance of Parliament as an independent institution sitting at the centre of a web of accountability that reaches into the Executive and the other branches of Government to the public and to political parties, Mr Khan said that Parliament is very well placed to set an example and to lead changes by marrying gender equality and inclusion of all sections of society. "It not only ensures participation but it also ensures, at a time when there is considerable concern about the trust deficit in Parliament, that essential legitimacy and public confidence that are necessary in democratic institutions," said the Secretary General of the CPA.

Mandate of the Parliamentary Gender Caucus

The mandate of the Caucus will be to conduct periodically gender assessments of various policies across Ministries and researches on salient gender issues; provide the findings to relevant Ministries; influence policies to address gender inequalities; and request gender focal point to report periodically on activities aligned to gender mainstreaming strategies. The Caucus will closely cooperate with stakeholders for the promotion of gender equality in public policy.

UNDP is in the process of recruiting a gender expert to be based in the Office of the Speaker to assist the elaboration of a plan for the Caucus and the development of an operation manual as well as an alimony system. The Office will also support any capacity building efforts that may be required; look at the development of gender based analysis tools when reviewing laws and regulations; and undertake additional research as the Caucus requires.