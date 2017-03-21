21 March 2017

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Egypt: Confucius Institute, British University in Egypt Ink Chinese Language Learning MoU

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cairo — The British University in Egypt (BUE) signed here Monday a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Confucius Institute at Egypt's Suez Canal University.

Under the MOU, the Suez Canal's Confucius Institute will provide the BUE with professors and teachers to hold Chinese language programs for college students.

The MOU was signed at the British University headquarters in Cairo by China's Consul General in Alexandria Xu Nanshan, Professor Ahmed Hamad, President of the BUE, and Professor Mamdouh Ghorabm, President of Suez Canal University.

This will make the BUE the first private university to have a program to teach Chinese language in the North African country.

"Egypt and China have built strong ties at different levels in recent years," the consul general said during the signing ceremony.

He pointed out that there are 14 Egyptian colleges offering Chinese language programs and more than 5000 Chinese-learning students nationwide, with more than 1000 Chinese students learning Arabic in Egypt.

"Cooperation between BUE and Suez Canal University's Confucius Institute will set up an example among private universities in Egypt and encourage them to offer Chinese language courses or open Chinese language departments in the future," he added.

Becoming a bridge for Egyptian-Chinese cultural interaction, Confucius Institute was first founded at Cairo University in 2007.

In recent years, Confucius Institute has opened branches in many places outside Cairo University, including Pharos University in Alexandria province, Benha University in Qalyoubiya province and Fayoum University in Fayoum province, besides other branches in several high, preparatory and elementary schools across the country.

Egypt

Zamalek Reveal Talks With Sundowns and Zimbabwean Winger Billiat

ZIMBABWE international Khama Billiat, who plays his club football for South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns, has become… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.