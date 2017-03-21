Rwanda: China, Rwanda Agree to Upgrade Strategic Cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with visiting Rwanda President Paul Kagame on Friday, and the two leaders agreed to upgrade bilateral strategic cooperation.

Xi hailed the growth of bilateral ties over the past 46 years, citing enhanced political trust, trade cooperation and cultural exchanges.

He called on both sides to further deepen trust, boost personnel exchanges, share governance experience and keep close contact in global and regional affairs.

Xi vowed to support Rwanda in building an economic zone, calling for stronger bilateral cooperation in the areas of industrialization, agricultural modernization, capacity, infrastructure building, tourism and security. China will encourage more enterprises to invest in Rwanda's major infrastructure projects.

During his visit to Africa in 2013, Xi proposed developing relations with Africa with sincerity, real results, affinity and good faith and the correct viewpoint of righteousness and benefit.

"The essence of this is to combine China's growth with helping Africa's development, in a bid to realize win-win cooperation and common development," Xi told Kagame.

China is not only a supporter of Africa's sustainable development, but a pioneer leading global cooperation with Africa, said the Chinese president.

"No matter how the international situation changes, China's policy towards Africa remains unchanged, and China will not reduce its efforts to boost win-win cooperation with Africa," Xi said.

China hopes to work closely with African countries to implement the decisions of the summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation held in South Africa's Johannesburg in 2015, he added.

Kagame, in his turn, said Rwanda cherishes its friendly ties and cooperation with China, and appreciates China's contribution to his country's reconstruction and development.

He welcomed more Chinese investment in Rwanda's agriculture, mining, tourism and infrastructure.

Rwanda appreciates China's friendly policy towards Africa, and spoke highly of China's adherence to equality and mutual respect while developing ties with Africa, Kagame said.

Before their talks, Xi held a welcome ceremony for Kagame's China visit.