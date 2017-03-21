Photo: Supplied

Phaladi Makola, one of the detectives who helped catch a suspect in the OR Tambo heist, poses with a Lamborghini following the arrest.

The five men arrested over the weekend in connection with the multimillion-rand OR Tambo International Airport heist were kept in custody by the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Thokwane Simon, 37, Mathabatha Frans Manaka, 30, Sibusiso Job Mnisi, 39, Prince Rafael Dube, 43, and Mosiwa Steven Motani, 35, appeared briefly before the court on Monday afternoon.

The matter was postponed to March 28 and March 29 for a formal bail application. They are charged with armed robbery.

A highly-placed source told News24 on Sunday that the men had been arrested in a joint operation with the Hawks, the provincial tracking team and crime intelligence over Friday and Saturday.

One of the suspects, arrested at a luxurious Centurion estate, was found in possession of a Lamborghini and a large amount of cash.

Last week, Mosiwa Steven Motani, 35, and Khululekai Sibanda, 31, also appeared in the same court in connection with the heist.

No shots fired, no injuries

The case was postponed to March 24.

A total of R24m in foreign currency was stolen from an aeroplane at the airport earlier in March, sources told News24.

Suspects in a marked police vehicle intercepted the money after a South African Airways flight landed, News24 reported on March 7. A white Mercedes-Benz is believed to have also been used in the operation.

Police said a high-level investigation, involving all law enforcement agencies, was underway.

Airports Company South Africa spokesperson Trevor Jones said no shots were fired during the incident and no injuries were reported.

