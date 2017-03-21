21 March 2017

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Ghana: President Sends Condolences After Tree Kills 18 at Waterfall

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ghana’s president has offered his condolences to the families of victims of a freak accident at a popular waterfall, in which a tree fell and killed at least 18 people.

“I have learnt with great sadness [of] the unfortunate incident that occurred at Kintampo Waterfalls yesterday. My deepest condolences to the families of all those affected by this unfortunate and tragic incident,” President Nana Akufo-Addo tweeted Monday.

The tree, one of the largest in the area, fell during a storm Sunday at the waterfall in Kintampo, a popular tourist spot in Ghana’s central Brong-Ahafo region, about 414 kilometers (257 miles) north of the capital of Accra. It crushed people who were swimming in a pool at the base of the waterfall.

Another 20 people were being treated in hospitals, said Desmond Owusu Boampong, a local police commander. Most of the dead are students from the Wenchi Methodist Secondary School and the University of Energy and Natural Resources, he said.

Kintampo police superintendent Anane Appiah said an investigation had been launched but initial indications were that it was a “natural disaster.”

“It’s not the fault of anybody. We have to take some proactive measures so such occurrences cannot also come again,” he added.

Ghana

FIFA Bans Biased Ghanaian Referee for Life

The Disciplinary Committee of the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) has imposed a life ban on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.