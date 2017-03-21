20 March 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Prison Department Fails to Pay U.S.$3 Million Medical Bill

Tagged:

Related Topics

THE Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS), is struggling to settle a $3 million medical bill for inmates around due to the underfunding of the department by the government, a parliament report has revealed.

The debt was revealed in a recent report by Parliament portfolio committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, which was handed over to the speaker of parliament, Jacob Mudenda.

The report warned that failure by ZPCS, to settle the ballooning medical bills, was putting lives of inmates at "great" risk as most hospitals were now reluctant to attend to prisoners.

ZPCS runs clinics at some prison complexes where they attend to those with minor illnesses while inmates with major ailments are taken to government hospitals which the department is failing to pay.

According to the report, in the 2017 budget, ZPCS was given $501,000 for medical expenses against a target of $3 592 156.

"This hinders the procurement of drugs yet prisons are prone to communicable diseases and the organisation is failing to pay major hospitals for health services accorded to inmates," read part of the report.

Some of the causes of diseases in prisons include overcrowding and a poor diet which the inmates are exposed to.

The prison diet could be improved, according to the report, if government funds farming activities which ZPCS used to carry out.

"ZPCS has 27 farms with 3 482 hectares of arable land most of which lies idle due to inadequate or late funding for inputs and equipment.

"It has the capacity to produce and feed all inmates if 637 hectares are provided with irrigation infrastructure," the report recommended.

Zimbabwe

Assaulting Villagers Backfires for Cops

Brutally assaulting villagers and denying them food and water while in holding cells has backfired on the police after a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.