PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday asked Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (RC) Paul Makonda to keep going and ignore criticisms levelled against him on social media networks.

The president also urged Tanzanians to shun wasting time on social media 'gossips' and instead engage in development activities.

"Wise people discuss ideas, not personalities; we're lagging behind as a country because people have chosen to focus mostly on 'chitchats' on social media which earn them nothing rather than engaging in development.

"Makonda ... you should ignore such gossips and get along with your tasks," Dr Magufuli told the Dar es Salaam RC at a function to lay the foundation stone for the 188.71bn/- Ubungo interchange in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

President Magufuli was visibly irked that some people who used social media to flout his independence in making decisions; he stated categorically that he would not take directives on how to run the government from such people.

"We have lost direction as a country ... now people are bent on discussing cheap issues. I have been attacked on the internet as well ... so should I resign just because of that? When I decided to pick forms to run for president I did so on my own, the manifesto of CCM is the one guiding me.

"I was elected president of this country and no one should lecture me on whom to appoint or sack," Dr Magufuli maintained.

The social media has been awash with recommendations to sack the Dar es Salaam RC for allegedly storming at a private electronic media, Clouds Group, accompanied with armed members of defense and security forces last Friday.

The RC is alleged to have meddled in the operations of the private media, forcing it to broadcast a clip showing a woman claiming to have been impregnated and deserted by leader of Glory of Christ Tanzania Church, Bishop Josephat Gwajima.

The clip of the woman has been circulating widely in the social media and so is alleged CCTV footage of Makonda as he stormed the private media station.

Speaking before laying the foundation stone yesterday, President Magufuli said the time for political campaign is over, stressing that people should talk "economics and development rather than gossips." Speaking earlier, the RC hailed Dr Magufuli for reforms he has made in the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) and steering development projects in Dar es Salaam.

"I will continue spearheading the war against illicit drugs in the city, as of March 15, this year, a total of 11,800 drug addicts had quit abusing the drugs," he affirmed.

Mr Makonda was glad that a number of projects to construct roads and improvement of water supply networks had been undertaken in the city.

At the same occasion, the Acting Executive Ofthe Acting Executive Ofthe Acting Executive Of ficer of Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS), Mr Christian Nko, said the interchange at Ubungo will reduce waiting time at the junction from an about an hour to less than three minutes.

Estimates indicate that over 60,000 vehicles pass at the busy Ubungo junction every day along Morogoro, Sam Nujoma and Mandela roads.

Construction of the intersection is planned for completion by September 2019. Just recently TANROADS inked an agreement with China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) for construction of the interchange.