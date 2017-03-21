20 March 2017

Zimbabwe: Mutsvangwa Has a Right to Be Idiotic, Says Minister Zhuwao

YOUTH minister Patrick Zhuwao has scorned war veteran's leader Chris Mutsvangwa, telling his former cabinet colleague that it was his constitutional right to be an idiot.

Mutsvangwa, chair of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA), recently hit out at Zhuwao and other claimed G40 leaders, blaming them for the country's economic problems.

"G40 is ignorant and all economic problems Zimbabwe being is experiencing have emanated from G40," said Mutsvangwa, who was fired by President Robert Mugabe as war veterans minister.

G40 is claimed to be a ruling Zanu PF party faction allegedly determined to stop vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa taking over from Mugabe.

Other ministers associated with the group which reportedly has the backing of Mugabe and his wife Grace include Saviour Kasukuwere (local government) and Jonathan Moyo (higher education).

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com Monday, Zhuwao said it was Mutsvangwa's constitutional right to "waffle" and "rumble".

"I will not continue to stoop so low by chasing and responding to Mutsvangwa and his allies. It is on record that I don't have a modius vivendi with Mutsvangwa; I am a busy person.

"You know, everybody in Zimbabwe is free to be idiotic, we have a free constitution so it is within their constitutional right to be nonsensical," said the minister.

Mutsvangwa and the top ZNLWVA leadership have openly backed Mnangagwa as Mugabe's successor.

The ZNLWVA executive has since been expelled from Zanu PF over the issue, but efforts to remove Mutsvangwa from the leadership of the association have so far failed.

Zhuwao savages 'treacherous' Mutsvangw

Zimbabwe

