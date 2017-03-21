20 March 2017

Egypt's Zamalek Reveal Talks With Sundowns and Zim Winger Billiat

ZIMBABWE international Khama Billiat, who plays his club football for South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns, has become the subject of interest from Egyptian giants Zamalek.

Zamalek president Mortada Mansour said Monday that they had made an offer to winger Billiat, adding he is waiting for his coach's decision to finalise the deal.

"We received an offer concerning Billiat, but our decision to hire him depends on the opinion of the team's coach Mohamed Helmi," Mansour told reporters on Monday.

The 27-year-old Billiat was instrumental in Sundowns triumphant campaign in the Champions League which saw the South African side win their first continental title ever.

Zamalek archrivals Ahly also showed interest in the player during the last winter transfer window but a deal collapsed after the Red Devils opted to sign Ivorian striker Souleymane Coulibaly.

On Sunday, Zamalek sealed a place in the Champions League round of 16 after claiming a 5-3 aggregate win over Nigerian side Enugu Rangers.

