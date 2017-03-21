Zimbabwe: Smuggling Case - Tich Mataz Judgement Day Set

TOP radio and television presenter, Augustine Tichafa Matambanadzo will know his fate on smuggling charges Tuesday when magistrate Lazini Ncube is expected to deliver his ruling.

Matambanadzo, better known as Tich Mataz, appeared in court Monday for continuation of his defence.

He argued that Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) should have called all its officials who were on duty on the day he allegedly committed the offence to come and testify and prove that no one excused him without paying $538 duty.

The presenter insists that he was authorised to leave by an official as the Zimra system at Harare International Airport was down.

Matambanadzo was arrested last month for allegedly evading duty for various clothing items he brought from China.

Prosecutor Francesca Mukumbiri alleges that he vanished from the declaring cubicle after filling his declaration form when the attendant went to process his goods on another functional cubicle.

However, through his attorney, Matambanadzo argued that state witness Munyaradzi Mhanda made fatal testimonies to State case when he admitted that Matambanadzo could have been attended to by another official.

"By this, the State did not dispute he could have been attended to by another official other than him. The submissions are fatal to State case and corroborates the accused's version of events," the lawyer said.

He added, "It was incumbent upon the state to call all the officials who were on duty to confirm that they did not authorise the accused to leave. The State did not do that, leaving the accused's version of events intact."

He said the state poured doubt on its case.

State alleges that when Matambanadzo arrived at the airport he took the green route used by passengers without goods to declare, instead of the red route.

He was then directed to the red route where he declared false information only to vanish from the payment cubicle when the attendant was processing his goods on the next cubicle as his system was down.

Making her closing submissions, prosecutor Mukumbiri persuaded the court convict Matambanadzo saying he deliberately committed the crime.

"He is a well-travelled person. He took the green route because he had an intention to smuggle, the court would have pardoned him if it was his first time to fly.

"No questions were put to the witnesses to dispute the facts. He ignored the instructions with clear intentions," she said.

State witnesses told court that Matambanadzo declared five suits out of seven he had. He also had tracksuits, shoes and shirts among other clothing items.

Matambanadzo is employed by Zi-Fm Stereo and, according to court papers, he is the director of the radio station.