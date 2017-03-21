20 March 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Chess Finals Promises Fireworks

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jeremiah Sejabosigo

Gaborone — Defending champions, Barileng Gaealafshwe and Onkemetse Francis sealed their places in the finals of the Metropolitan National Chess Championships on March 20.

They entered the competition during the two-day second qualifying stage held in Gaborone over the weekend after getting byes from the first qualifiers.

Candidate master Barileng Gaealafshwe finished in position five with 4.5 points from seven rounds to remain on course to defend the open section title he won last year.

Record winner of the competition international master Providence Oatlhotse, also advanced after topping the open section qualifiers with six points.

Ten players including candidate masters Tebogo Pitlagano, Thuso Mosutha and Thabo Gumpo booked their places in the open section finals.

Others were Gomolemo Rongwane, Moakofi Notha, Puso Mabetu, Keletshabile Monnaatsheko and Kuda Buyani.

Woman international master Onkemetse Francis also remained on course to defend her ladies section title.

She finished in second position behind woman international master Kgalalelo Botlhole in the qualifiers with the two ladies garnering five points each.

Others who qualified in the ladies section were woman international masters Boikhutso Modongo and Tshepiso Lopang, woman candidate masters Keitumetse Nkwe and Koziba Mokuzeni, woman fide master Besa Masaiti, Ndachipiwa Kgomotso, Susan Sethebe and Gorata Leso.

Masaiti, a 15-year-old sensation and the youngest among the finalists, was delighted to have reached the finals.

"When I started the competition I expected to win most of my matches. But the first two rounds against Kgalalelo Botlhole and Boikhutso Modongo were tough and I lost both matches. My parents told me not to be demoralised, now that I have qualified I am very happy and I will do my best in the finals," she said.

The young girl who credited his father Charles and development coach Mothokomedi Thabano for horning her chess talent won four and lost three matches to finish with four points.

She said she would push to finish among the top seven in the finals which will be held next month in Gaborone.

A total of 24 players participated in the open section qualifiers while 18 were in the ladies section.

Source : BOPA

Botswana

Botswana Shines At Berlin Trade Show

President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama says Botswana's performance at ITB Berlin 2017, the world's largest trade… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.