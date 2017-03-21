20 March 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Mzembi - Zim Budget Framework Wrong

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Walter Mzembi.

TOURISM minister Walter Mzembi has said Zimbabwe's fiscal framework is misconceived warning that unless this is addressed, the country would not address is economic challenges.

Mzembi, who is contesting elections for secretary general of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, was speaking at a marketing indaba held in London this past weekend.

The minister said using every tax dollar collected on recurrent expenditure was not viable.

Zimbabwe's national budget has remained at around US$4bln with more than 90 percent of revenues going to wages for the civil service.

The country has struggled with an economic crisis for years which has crippled industry left formal unemployment north 80 percent, a development that has adversely impacted government's tax revenues.

Zimbabwe

Assaulting Villagers Backfires for Cops

Brutally assaulting villagers and denying them food and water while in holding cells has backfired on the police after a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.