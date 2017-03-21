Photo: The Herald

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Walter Mzembi.

TOURISM minister Walter Mzembi has said Zimbabwe's fiscal framework is misconceived warning that unless this is addressed, the country would not address is economic challenges.

Mzembi, who is contesting elections for secretary general of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, was speaking at a marketing indaba held in London this past weekend.

The minister said using every tax dollar collected on recurrent expenditure was not viable.

Zimbabwe's national budget has remained at around US$4bln with more than 90 percent of revenues going to wages for the civil service.

The country has struggled with an economic crisis for years which has crippled industry left formal unemployment north 80 percent, a development that has adversely impacted government's tax revenues.