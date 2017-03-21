South Africa: Mbeki Heckler Allegedly Attacks TUT Student

A TUT student who disrupted former president Thabo Mbeki's public lecture at the university in 2010 has allegedly attacked a postgraduate student for sharing the video on his Facebook timeline seven years later.

The accused, and three others, allegedly beat former SRC member, Elton Sibiya, and damaged his car on the Tshwane University of Technology's Pretoria West campus on Saturday afternoon, during the first-year students' orientation.

Sibiya said he opened a case of assault.

"TUT strongly condemns the incident and will take steps against the perpetrator(s) once an investigation has been concluded," spokesperson Willa de Ruyter said.

"A criminal case has been opened. TUT is working closely with the SAPS in investigating the matter."

Pretora West SAPS said several cases were opened over the weekend about separate incidents on campus. They could not confirm that specific case because their systems had been down since Sunday.

The accused was expelled from TUT in 2010 after interrupting Mbeki's speech on Africa: War and Peace. In the video, the accused storms into the Theunis Bester Hall, where the lecture took place, shouting "sihamba no Zuma" (we are going with Zuma).

A case of assault was opened, but the National Prosecuting Authority later withdrew it.

Source: News24