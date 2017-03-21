Nigeria: London Friendly - Ikeme, Iwobi, Bazee Hit Eagles Camp

Photo: allafrica.com

Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi and Ahmed Musa.

Alex Iwobi, Isaac Success, Ogenyi Onazi, Chidozie Awaziem, Carl Ikeme and new boy Noah Sarenren Bazee were the early arrivals at the Super Eagles Crowne Plaza camp ahead of their two friendly games against Senegal and Burkina Faso.

This was confirmed on Super Eagles official Twitter handle on Monday afternoon.

"Already in camp are Chidozie Awaziem, Isaac Success, Ogenyi Onazi, Carl Ikeme, Bazee Noah and Alex Iwobi," the handle was quoted.

Hapoel Beer Sheva defensive midfielder John Ogu left Israel on Monday morning, and was expected to join the team in the coming hours.

One player who could not join the team yesterday was Chippa United netminder Daniel Akpeyi, who had not been issued a visa to the United Kingdom by the authorities.

The handle also informed that most of the Super Eagles players were being expected before dinner on Monday.

Nigeria will take on Senegal at the Hive Stadium in London on March 23, before wrapping up their schedule against Burkina Faso four days later at the same venue.