21 March 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: London Friendly - Ikeme, Iwobi, Bazee Hit Eagles Camp

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi and Ahmed Musa.

Alex Iwobi, Isaac Success, Ogenyi Onazi, Chidozie Awaziem, Carl Ikeme and new boy Noah Sarenren Bazee were the early arrivals at the Super Eagles Crowne Plaza camp ahead of their two friendly games against Senegal and Burkina Faso.

This was confirmed on Super Eagles official Twitter handle on Monday afternoon.

"Already in camp are Chidozie Awaziem, Isaac Success, Ogenyi Onazi, Carl Ikeme, Bazee Noah and Alex Iwobi," the handle was quoted.

Hapoel Beer Sheva defensive midfielder John Ogu left Israel on Monday morning, and was expected to join the team in the coming hours.

One player who could not join the team yesterday was Chippa United netminder Daniel Akpeyi, who had not been issued a visa to the United Kingdom by the authorities.

The handle also informed that most of the Super Eagles players were being expected before dinner on Monday.

Nigeria will take on Senegal at the Hive Stadium in London on March 23, before wrapping up their schedule against Burkina Faso four days later at the same venue.

More on This

Super Eagles Stars Arrive London for Senegal, Burkina Faso Friendlies

Invited Super Eagles players for the friendly games against Senegal and Burkina Faso are already arriving in their… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.