20 March 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Ongoing Taxi Operations Yield Success

Following two fatal shooting incidents in the Delft and Nyanga areas, the Provincial SAPS Management, with other role players, have embarked on several operations targeting taxi hubs since early March. The multidisciplinary team comprising of the City of Cape Town, Department of Transport, Law Enforcement as well as independent civilians who specialise in Conflict Resolution, has been hard at work trying to resolve the impasse.Since 13 March 2017, only minor incidents were registered and no loss of life related to taxi violence was recorded in the Delft area. Between 14 and 20 March 2017 the following successes were recorded:

- Taxis impounded: 32

- Fines issued: 1820

- Warrants served by traffic officials: 15, with a total monetary value of R46 300

- Two arrests on warrants

- Firearms confiscated: 10

- Magazines: 9

- Rounds: 7

- Holsters: 4

- Cellular telephones: 7

- Dagga: 113 g

- Tik: 178 g

- Mandrax: 43 half tablets

- Vehicles: 1

- Dangerous Weapons: 3

- Cash: R2480

The operations are set to continue until normality has been restored. We urge both the commuters and taxi operators to cooperate with the police, as our objective is to ensure safety for all.

