South Africa: Four Nabbed for Alleged Attempted Murder and Arson

press release

Nelspruit — Police investigation subsequent a peaceful community ward meeting in Barberton which ended up with violence, leaving people injured, houses and cars damaged, led to the arrest of four suspects aged between 19 and 35. Amongst the four, is a 30-year-old teacher from a local high school in Barberton.

Police left no stone unturned following a commotion which was caused when a group of men showed up in a community ward meeting on Tuesdays, 15 March 2017, and allegedly disrupted it. After the alleged disruption, five houses were damaged and also five cars torched as well as another house as a result of that commotion. Two people were shot and wounded whilst one was hacked with an unknown object.

The suspects, Mbuso Mamba (31), Andile Mdluli (23), Vusi Zwane (31) and Clifford Nkosi (19), appeared before the Barberton Magistrate's Court today, facing allegations of attempted murder and arson. They were granted R500 bail each and their case postponed to a later date.