20 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Eight Arrested for Mzimhlophe Public Violence

Eight people were arrested for public violence during a protest in Mzimhlophe, Soweto, on Monday, Gauteng police said.

They would appear in court soon, Captain Kay Makhubela said. A ninth person ran away during the arrests.

Protesters had barricaded the Soweto Highway since 03:00 on Thursday, in a protest against evictions in the area.

Makhubela said Johannesburg metro police chased them away as they were advancing on a Metrorail train station in the area. Broadcaster eNCA reported that signalling infrastructure on the Naledi-Johannesburg line was damaged.

Source: News24

South Africa

