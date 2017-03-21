South Africa: Three Awaiting Trial Prisoners Escaped From Lawful Custody

press release

Nkandla police are looking for three awaiting prisoners who escaped from lawful custody. The three prisoners who were identified as Sipho Mthokozisi Simo Langa (29), Lindokuhle Bhodloza Manqele (22) and Sthembiso Goodman Thole Langa (29) were charged for murder. A case of escaping from lawful custody has been opened at Nkandla police station for further investigation. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact Nkandla police station Detective Constable Bongiwe Nene on 073 232 1151 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

The three accused were appearing for a murder case at Nkandla Regional Court on 22 February 2017. When the court adjourned, the three accused were escorted back to the court holding cells and in the process, they allegedly escaped.

On 26 April 2015 the victim, Lindithemba Mxolisi Ndlovu (20) was at Esikhalenisebomvu, Nkandla when he was approached by the accused. After an argument, the victim was allegedly stabbed to death by the accused. They fled the scene after the incident and a case of murder was opened at Nkandla police station for further investigation. The detectives worked around the clock in tracing the suspects and the following day, 27 April 2015 all three suspects were arrested and charged accordingly. Bail denied to all three suspects and they have been in custody until they escaped from custody.