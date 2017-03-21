Nigeria/Burkina Faso: Victor Moses Out of Senegal, Burkina Faso Friendlies

Chelsea star, Victor Moses, will be missing in action when the Super Eagles take on Senegal and Burkina Faso in friendly games in a few days' time in London.

While first confirming his arrival in camp, officials of the national team revealed on Monday night that Moses will be excused from camp tomorrow (Tuesday) due to injury.

Moses was feared to have cupped a knock during the FA Cup quarter final clash against Manchester United in which he limped out in the closing stages of the match and was replaced with Kourt Zouma.

It required a late fitness test for Moses to make and play for the Chelsea team that defeated Stoke City 2-1 over the weekend.

Though the fleet-footed winger lasted an hour against the Potters, he has been advised against playing in the international break; a development that would not go down well with some critics who accuse Moses of being choosy in the games he plays for the Super Eagles.

The Super Eagles will be up against Senegal's Teranga Lions on Thursday before taking on the Etalons of Burkina Faso four days later.

Both matches will be played at The Hive, home ground of Barnet Football Club‎.